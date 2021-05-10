 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:

 

This morning 792 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP).
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX)'s stock gained the most, trading up 48.0% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares hit $163.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $424.24.
  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $344.55.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.94 Monday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.82%.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares hit a yearly high of $64.02. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.49 on Monday, moving up 1.44%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.14 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares hit $113.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.18 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.07. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.35. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $219.57. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.65 on Monday, moving up 0.85%.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.05 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.87 on Monday morning, moving down 0.21%.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) shares hit a yearly high of $76.78. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $303.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares were up 2.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.97 for a change of up 2.2%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $231.26. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.43 Monday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.33 Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.53.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $880.67 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares were up 1.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $245.75.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $700.97.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $87.04 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares were up 1.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.17 for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.67. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $160.68. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares broke to $376.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $400.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $208.30 Monday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.02 Monday. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.
  • CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) shares set a new yearly high of $86.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.66. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit $216.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
  • Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) shares broke to $405.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
  • Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $271.74.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 1.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.26 for a change of up 1.21%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $74.64. Shares traded up 0.93%.
  • Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.67 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $117.48. Shares traded up 1.24%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) shares hit a yearly high of $203.88. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares broke to $317.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
  • Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.35. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares hit $66.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares were up 1.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.95 for a change of up 1.84%.
  • CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares were up 0.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.38 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were up 1.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $241.71.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.79 on Monday, moving up 1.07%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares broke to $41.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.6%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $294.25. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $160.31 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.89.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $139.08 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.5%.
  • HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares broke to $213.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares were up 2.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.04.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.10. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares hit $91.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $98.13. Shares traded up 0.94%.
  • Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were up 6.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.29.
  • Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares hit a yearly high of $107.15. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • Waste Management (NYSE: WM) stock made a new 52-week high of $144.43 Monday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $377.52.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE: ETN) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $149.31.
  • MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Prudential (NYSE: PUK) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.94. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Aon (NYSE: AON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $260.97 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.90. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
  • Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.35 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) shares broke to $197.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $401.57. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.06.
  • ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares set a new yearly high of $13.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares were up 1.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.60.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.81. Shares traded down 0.22%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares broke to $51.92 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares were up 2.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.56 for a change of up 2.0%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE: CM) shares hit $108.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares were up 0.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.22 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $66.38. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.
  • National Grid (NYSE: NGG) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares broke to $52.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.91 on Monday morning, moving down 0.32%.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.87. Shares traded up 1.85%.
  • Eni (NYSE: E) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.50. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $221.49.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE: AIG) shares were up 1.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.45.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $186.77 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.00 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.63 on Monday, moving up 0.85%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $181.35 on Monday, moving up 0.68%.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.48 on Monday, moving up 1.12%.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $127.63. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.69. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $324.68 on Monday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $175.37. Shares traded up 1.39%.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.22. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $162.44 on Monday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE: CNQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.18 on Monday, moving up 2.7%.
  • CRH (NYSE: CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.42 on Monday morning, moving up 0.47%.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares set a new yearly high of $6.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $568.61 on Monday morning, moving up 0.81%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 1.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.51.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
  • Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares were up 1.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.20.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $116.77. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.14. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.61. Shares traded up 1.32%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.43 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) stock hit a yearly high price of $224.82. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.00 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.95. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Monday, moving down 0.17%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.31. Shares traded up 1.22%.
  • Hershey (NYSE: HSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $170.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares set a new yearly high of $271.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.86. The stock was up 1.28% for the day.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $202.99 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1,538.38 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $190.70 with a daily change of up 1.21%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $124.82. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $204.66 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $168.19 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) shares hit $5.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 0.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.02.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $592.34 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were up 0.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.86.
  • Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares were up 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $128.16.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $274.77. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $162.86 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.67 on Monday morning, moving up 3.87%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $268.74.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.
  • State Street (NYSE: STT) shares were up 1.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.70 for a change of up 1.57%.
  • Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $103.96 on Monday morning, moving up 4.24%.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares broke to $43.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $153.95 on Monday, moving up 1.63%.
  • TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares broke to $21.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $88.24. Shares traded up 1.01%.
  • Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $242.03. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.17. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $308.90 on Monday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares set a new 52-week high of $144.89 on Monday, moving up 0.8%.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares hit a yearly high of $92.15. The stock traded up 2.09% on the session.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $199.48.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $280.69. Shares traded up 0.87%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.21 Monday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $166.79. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares hit a yearly high of $120.96. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares hit $181.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.93%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE: CCEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares hit $193.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Hess (NYSE: HES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.27. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares hit a yearly high of $353.88. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $121.22.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $478.60. Shares traded up 2.71%.
  • DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.04. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • International Paper (NYSE: IP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $62.66. Shares traded up 1.4%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares were up 1.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.62 for a change of up 1.82%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $382.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares broke to $199.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.90.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.13. Shares traded up 0.77%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.42. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.33 Monday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares broke to $155.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares were up 0.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $333.60.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.26. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares were up 0.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.73 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares were down 2.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.85 for a change of down 2.02%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Fortis (NYSE: FTS) shares set a new yearly high of $45.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) stock hit a yearly high price of $166.06. The stock was up 1.44% for the day.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.24 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.35 on Monday, moving down 0.34%.
  • KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.67 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.25%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $120.84. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares were up 0.85% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.14 for a change of up 0.85%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.48.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.49 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
  • Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares were up 1.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $319.60 for a change of up 1.42%.
  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.66 Monday. The stock was up 4.5% for the day.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares hit a yearly high of $135.79. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.72 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.80 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE: BR) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.27 Monday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $183.55 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.23. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares hit $5,301.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.
  • Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.09%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) stock made a new 52-week high of $138.12 Monday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares hit a new 52-week high of $145.32. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares were up 1.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $225.34 for a change of up 1.68%.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares were up 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $86.14 for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $160.52 with a daily change of up 2.07%.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ: PFG) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.67.
  • Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $447.45. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares were up 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.31 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares were up 3.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.35.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.38 on Monday morning, moving up 1.18%.
  • Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares set a new yearly high of $68.23 this morning. The stock was up 1.9% on the session.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) stock hit a yearly high price of $142.26. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) shares hit $127.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares hit a yearly high of $110.54. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • Markel (NYSE: MKL) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,249.24.
  • WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.12.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares hit $63.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
  • XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares were up 1.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $149.34.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares were up 1.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $257.36 for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) shares hit a yearly high of $231.56. The stock traded down 0.12% on the session.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares were up 0.94% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $271.47 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • WestRock (NYSE: WRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.56 on Monday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new yearly high of $113.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.11.
  • Loews (NYSE: L) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.19.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares set a new yearly high of $50.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $69.47. Shares traded up 1.26%.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.32 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) stock made a new 52-week high of $155.71 Monday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.41 on Monday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares hit a yearly high of $33.89. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares hit a yearly high of $193.41. The stock traded up 2.41% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 1.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.90 for a change of up 1.34%.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.04%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $258.42.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.24%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit $10.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.87%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) shares hit a yearly high of $66.25. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to $128.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares hit $26.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $209.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.
  • Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $158.79 Monday. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares were down 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.49.
  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,753.38 Monday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.50 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $354.69 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.54. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) shares were up 1.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.95 for a change of up 1.34%.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.71 on Monday, moving down 0.03%.
  • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares set a new yearly high of $61.04 this morning. The stock was up 1.93% on the session.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.16 on Monday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.28 Monday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares were up 1.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.12 for a change of up 1.58%.
  • Bunge (NYSE: BG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.71. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Cemex (NYSE: CX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares hit a yearly high of $99.07. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.99.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit $107.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.69. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.36. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.08. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares were up 1.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.14.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares broke to $37.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $305.37 on Monday morning, moving up 1.64%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) shares were up 2.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.02.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $55.96 with a daily change of down 0.33%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $72.53 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
  • Pentair (NYSE: PNR) shares hit $69.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) shares set a new 52-week high of $181.21 on Monday, moving up 1.22%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.5%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.13. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares broke to $67.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.3%.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) shares were up 1.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.53.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 2.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.99.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares were up 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $130.38.
  • Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.89. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $47.50. Shares traded down 0.57%.
  • First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares hit a yearly high of $107.47. The stock traded down 1.63% on the session.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL) shares were up 1.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $202.61.
  • AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares hit $158.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock hit a yearly high price of $142.06. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • NiSource (NYSE: NI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.36. Shares traded up 1.38%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares hit $90.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $195.90 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares hit $28.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.61%.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares were up 1.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.42 for a change of up 1.35%.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.54 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.45. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.23.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares were up 1.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.31 for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock hit a yearly high price of $116.99. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $63.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.37 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares were up 2.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.70 for a change of up 2.33%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.97. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.54. The stock traded down 1.81% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $57.94 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) shares hit a yearly high of $38.93. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.06. Shares traded up 1.9%.
  • ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares set a new yearly high of $100.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $116.14 on Monday, moving up 3.71%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.97 for a change of up 0.34%.
  • PVH (NYSE: PVH) shares hit $121.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.79. Shares traded up 1.06%.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares were up 2.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.73.
  • TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares set a new yearly high of $89.36 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares were up 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.38 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares were up 1.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.80 for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.42 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.07%.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) stock set a new 52-week high of $135.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.48.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.29%.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.82. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE: AXTA) shares were up 0.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.20 for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares set a new yearly high of $124.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE: YETI) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.65.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) shares set a new yearly high of $58.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.95. The stock was up 3.67% for the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.91. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.91.
  • Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares broke to $47.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $176.64 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.45%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares were down 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.87 for a change of down 0.08%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares set a new 52-week high of $109.91 on Monday, moving up 0.05%.
  • Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.02. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.85. Shares traded down 1.92%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.35 Monday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.39 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.01%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $194.44 on Monday, moving up 0.94%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares were up 0.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $126.94.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a yearly high of $23.10. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares broke to $124.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.
  • NOV (NYSE: NOV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.80. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.42.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares broke to $249.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) shares were down 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.94.
  • Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.55. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.99 on Monday, moving up 3.24%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.
  • American Campus (NYSE: ACC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.98. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.80 Monday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $117.25 with a daily change of down 1.33%.
  • Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.68 Monday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $127.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
  • Unum (NYSE: UNM) shares hit a yearly high of $30.65. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.65%.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $148.28.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares were up 1.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.73.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.49 Monday. The stock was up 4.38% for the day.
  • KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.79 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.13. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.51 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.
  • Crane (NYSE: CR) shares hit $99.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Chemours (NYSE: CC) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.53. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.54. Shares traded down 0.9%.
  • Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares were up 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.46.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $264.65. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.58 on Monday, moving up 1.62%.
  • Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.69. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares set a new yearly high of $89.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.34 on Monday morning, moving up 1.64%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.74. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares broke to $41.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) shares were down 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.65 for a change of down 0.33%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new yearly high of $95.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares set a new yearly high of $104.83 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.27 on Monday, moving up 3.19%.
  • Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) shares hit a yearly high of $96.31. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $119.45.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.
  • Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares hit a yearly high of $142.62. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) shares broke to $106.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.07%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) shares were up 2.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.26.
  • Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.92. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ: CHX) shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.78.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares broke to $58.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
  • Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.10. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $99.84. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares broke to $53.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.01%.
  • Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.54.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ: HOMB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.70 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares hit $140.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.53%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.25 with a daily change of up 1.3%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.42.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares set a new yearly high of $45.21 this morning. The stock was up 3.56% on the session.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares hit a yearly high of $64.87. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.31 on Monday, moving up 0.36%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.27.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.43.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.67. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares hit a yearly high of $23.85. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.99.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.28.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.62. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) shares hit $33.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.71 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.
  • Atkore (NYSE: ATKR) shares hit $90.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.94. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) shares were up 1.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.48.
  • Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares were up 3.03% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $70.51 for a change of up 3.03%.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares were down 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.93 for a change of down 0.34%.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE: AIT) shares were up 1.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $106.50 for a change of up 1.79%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares broke to $96.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $87.68 with a daily change of up 0.7%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.67%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) shares hit a yearly high of $33.49. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares were down 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.98.
  • Greif (NYSE: GEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.94. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.50. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares set a new yearly high of $55.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.27.
  • GATX (NYSE: GATX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $105.76. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.71.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.58. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71.
  • CNO Finl Group (NYSE: CNO) shares were up 2.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.78.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) shares broke to $44.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares were up 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.88.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares hit a yearly high of $67.71. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.86.
  • CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.55.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.51.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares were up 4.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.36.
  • Cabot (NYSE: CBT) shares were up 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.50.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $46.28. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares set a new yearly high of $12.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.54%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.54. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE: PCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Monday, moving up 0.93%.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.95. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares reached a new 52-week high of $287.99 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE: HRI) shares were up 0.98% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $114.65 for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.64. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.
  • Federated Hermes (NYSE: FHI) shares hit a yearly high of $33.73. The stock traded up 2.81% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares hit a yearly high of $11.15. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.
  • American National Group (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.81. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.56 on Monday, moving up 0.32%.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) shares were up 4.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.23.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.09%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $88.37 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.70. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.68. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Stepan (NYSE: SCL) shares were up 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.71.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares hit a yearly high of $20.53. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.20.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) shares were up 1.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.27 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.62 on Monday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) stock hit a yearly high price of $59.64. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $76.83 Monday. The stock was up 6.17% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.85.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.00. The stock was up 4.36% for the day.
  • Denbury (NYSE: DEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.50 on Monday morning, moving down 0.66%.
  • O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.77 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.45. Shares traded down 1.58%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.62 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.22. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares hit $124.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.34%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.74. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.93 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.01 on Monday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.92.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.45.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.53.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.47 on Monday morning, moving up 0.05%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.33.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares were up 0.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.22.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) shares hit $42.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.5%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) shares set a new yearly high of $74.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares broke to $13.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.11%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.98 on Monday, moving up 0.71%.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.66 on Monday morning, moving up 2.1%.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) shares hit $45.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.98%.
  • Domtar (NYSE: UFS) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.03.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.96. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.60. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ: TOWN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.10. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares set a new yearly high of $26.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.04 on Monday, moving up 0.77%.
  • Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.82. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.87. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares were up 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.09.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $93.96. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.
  • Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares were up 0.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.72 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.60 on Monday morning, moving up 2.89%.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares were up 0.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49 for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.27 on Monday, moving up 1.51%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.96.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) shares were up 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.07 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares were up 0.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.76.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares hit $74.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares were up 0.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.48 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares broke to $75.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.46%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE: ADX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.89 on Monday morning, moving up 3.05%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.38. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares broke to $30.74 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.8%.
  • Controladora Vuela (NYSE: VLRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.89 Monday. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares hit a yearly high of $58.19. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $29.74. Shares traded up 0.88%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares hit a yearly high of $47.95. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares broke to $47.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
  • Provident Finl Services (NYSE: PFS) shares hit $25.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $165.36. Shares traded up 0.22%.
  • HNI (NYSE: HNI) shares set a new yearly high of $45.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.09%.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares were up 1.92% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.82 for a change of up 1.92%.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.39 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.68 with a daily change of up 2.85%.
  • Guess (NYSE: GES) shares set a new yearly high of $30.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.27. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.10.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.76 on Monday, moving up 2.64%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.49 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.22%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares hit a yearly high of $21.89. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.46.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares set a new yearly high of $34.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.12.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares broke to $26.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.51%.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded down 2.13% on the session.
  • Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.14. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.11.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $81.96. Shares traded down 0.01%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.86 on Monday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Stewart Information Servs (NYSE: STC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.21 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $29.19. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares hit $7.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.75. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.
  • Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.40.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.65. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares set a new yearly high of $70.40 this morning. The stock was up 6.97% on the session.
  • Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.53%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares hit $56.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.84%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX: EVV) shares hit $13.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.82%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.18 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.00 on Monday, moving up 0.75%.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.04.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK) shares were up 3.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.34.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) shares hit a yearly high of $32.19. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) shares were up 4.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.73 for a change of up 4.23%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares hit $19.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.71 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.02. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) shares were down 4.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.57.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.87.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares set a new yearly high of $84.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE: ARCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.38. The stock traded down 0.95% on the session.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.48 Monday. The stock was up 2.18% for the day.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: BPFH) shares hit $15.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.08.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares were up 2.48% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.46 for a change of up 2.48%.
  • Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.23%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) shares set a new yearly high of $10.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares hit $20.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.65%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.90 on Monday, moving up 0.09%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.12 on Monday, moving up 2.02%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB) shares hit a yearly high of $28.43. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) shares were up 4.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.23 for a change of up 4.34%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.24.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE: GAM) shares hit a yearly high of $42.99. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Central Secs (AMEX: CET) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.80. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares broke to $31.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares were down 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.84.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) shares were up 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.38.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE: KYN) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.03.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.72 Monday. The stock was up 5.5% for the day.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.27 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.71. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares were down 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.37 for a change of down 1.15%.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $29.02. Shares traded up 3.2%.
  • Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) shares broke to $18.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) shares broke to $12.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.57. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.32 Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares were up 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.04 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.71. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares broke to $66.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.72%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.72 on Monday morning, moving down 0.13%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.21. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) shares hit a yearly high of $17.21. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.60. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares set a new yearly high of $16.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Netstreit (NYSE: NTST) shares hit a yearly high of $21.55. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.03 on Monday, moving down 0.55%.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.07 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.91. Shares traded up 1.58%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.80. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.64 Monday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ: AMTB) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.23.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • Insteel Indus (NYSE: IIIN) shares hit $41.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.83 Monday. The stock was up 4.45% for the day.
  • Western Asset (NYSE: WIW) shares hit $12.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares broke to $12.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Monday morning, moving up 3.43%.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.05%.
  • TORM (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.97 on Monday morning, moving up 4.75%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.42.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were up 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.68 on Monday morning, moving up 9.26%.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.00. Shares traded up 26.63%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.63 Monday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares were up 4.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.82.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares set a new yearly high of $18.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit $2.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.33%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.49. Shares traded up 16.13%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.29. Shares traded up 1.21%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Navigator Holdings (NYSE: NVGS) shares hit a yearly high of $11.88. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.28.
  • Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares broke to $18.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.06 on Monday, moving up 1.96%.
  • IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.54 with a daily change of up 0.25%.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $23.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.01%.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE: GBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.02 on Monday, moving up 1.46%.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.13 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE: BXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.57%.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) shares hit a yearly high of $20.09. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.77 on Monday, moving up 2.54%.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ: CRAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.74 on Monday morning, moving down 1.27%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.56 on Monday morning, moving up 0.05%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
  • Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.26 on Monday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) shares broke to $15.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.59 Monday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares were up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.73.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares broke to $18.89 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) shares were down 0.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.90 for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Western Asset Managed (NYSE: MMU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.56. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.14%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.82 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.10 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.68. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.55%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE: MYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.86. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) shares broke to $58.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares were up 0.1% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.09 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.86 on Monday, moving up 1.61%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.20 with a daily change of up 0.27%.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares hit $8.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.50 on Monday morning, moving up 2.0%.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.35.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Monday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: GNTY) shares set a new yearly high of $40.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Regional Management (NYSE: RM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $163.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.72%.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.50 Monday. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
  • Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.53 on Monday morning, moving up 23.69%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.99. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.52 on Monday morning, moving up 0.26%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.55 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares hit a yearly high of $27.75. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MIY) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.48.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.52 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.70 with a daily change of up 3.53%.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE: NHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.10. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.98 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE: JRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.18. The stock traded up 6.52% on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.64. Shares traded up 0.32%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) shares hit a yearly high of $8.59. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.83. Shares traded up 0.9%.
  • Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.68 on Monday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.71 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • North American (NYSE: NOA) shares were down 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.42 for a change of down 0.28%.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ: SMBC) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.00.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.88 on Monday, moving down 0.46%.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.77 Monday. The stock was up 4.89% for the day.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.81 on Monday morning, moving up 4.24%.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares broke to $16.40 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.69 on Monday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.11 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares hit $4.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.77%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.11 for a change of up 0.99%.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares hit $28.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.07%.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) shares were up 3.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.88 for a change of up 3.71%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE: MVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.21%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE: KMF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.99. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.66 on Monday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) shares were up 0.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.39 for a change of up 0.05%.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.80. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.14.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
  • Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: PFBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.12%.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.68.
  • Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.83%.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.61%.
  • First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX: FEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.21 on Monday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.88 on Monday morning, moving up 17.58%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.73. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.49 on Monday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.78. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ: FUND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.64. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.60. The stock traded down 1.83% on the session.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares were up 1.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.11.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE: SCD) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.77.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.64 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Information Services (NASDAQ: III) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.92 on Monday, moving down 1.02%.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) shares hit a yearly high of $30.00. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.20.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares hit $13.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares hit $15.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ: SLCT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.82. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.00. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.74. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE: OPP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.51. Shares traded up 1.11%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ: ESXB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.19. Shares traded up 2.59%.
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.91 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ: EML) shares hit $31.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.82%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.37 Monday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares set a new yearly high of $11.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.17. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) shares hit a yearly high of $2.46. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.65. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares broke to $23.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.91%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) shares hit a yearly high of $8.10. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares were up 0.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.81 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares set a new yearly high of $28.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.22. The stock traded up 9.78% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) shares hit $12.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.4%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.54. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.50. Shares traded up 9.69%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) shares set a new yearly high of $14.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) shares set a new yearly high of $5.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
  • Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.77 with a daily change of up 1.77%.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares broke to $22.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.49%.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE: CMU) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) shares were up 1.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.04.
  • New Home Co (NYSE: NWHM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.39%.
  • Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE: DEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.12%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.70. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE: MIE) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.73.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) shares set a new yearly high of $11.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Amrep (NYSE: AXR) shares were up 8.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.04.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.77. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance NY Muni (AMEX: EVY) shares were up 0.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.16.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.64.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.36. Shares traded up 11.31%.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.99. Shares traded up 1.49%.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.34 on Monday morning, moving up 6.27%.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.22 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) shares were up 4.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.79 for a change of up 4.42%.
  • Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX: DXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.96 Monday. The stock was up 16.23% for the day.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) shares hit a yearly high of $20.45. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.89 Monday. The stock was up 48.0% for the day.
  • Taylor Devices (NASDAQ: TAYD) shares hit $12.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.80. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares were up 1.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.57 for a change of up 1.99%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMO)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com