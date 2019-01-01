QQQ
Range
56.98 - 59.59
Vol / Avg.
176.6K/207.2K
Div / Yield
1.84/3.12%
52 Wk
45.16 - 72
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
27.22
Open
59.59
P/E
9.02
EPS
1.76
Shares
59.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber, and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in four reportable business segments including Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging and Services, and Land Management.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4901.930 0.4400
REV1.480B1.578B98.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greif Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Greif (GEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greif (NYSE: GEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greif's (GEF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Greif (GEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Greif (NYSE: GEF) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 71.00 expecting GEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.84% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Greif (GEF)?

A

The stock price for Greif (NYSE: GEF) is $57.33 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Greif (GEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2021.

Q

When is Greif (NYSE:GEF) reporting earnings?

A

Greif’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Greif (GEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greif.

Q

What sector and industry does Greif (GEF) operate in?

A

Greif is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.