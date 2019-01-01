|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.280
|4.830
|0.5500
|REV
|22.470B
|23.474B
|1.004B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FedEx’s space includes: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).
The latest price target for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) was reported by JP Morgan on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 312.00 expecting FDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.28% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is $214.765 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next FedEx (FDX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.
FedEx’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FedEx.
FedEx is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.