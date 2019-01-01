QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2020 (ended May 2020), FedEx derived 51% of revenue from its express division, 33% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth- largest global parcel delivery provider.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.2804.830 0.5500
REV22.470B23.474B1.004B

Analyst Ratings

FedEx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FedEx (FDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FedEx's (FDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FedEx (FDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) was reported by JP Morgan on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 312.00 expecting FDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.28% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FedEx (FDX)?

A

The stock price for FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is $214.765 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does FedEx (FDX) pay a dividend?

A

The next FedEx (FDX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is FedEx (NYSE:FDX) reporting earnings?

A

FedEx’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is FedEx (FDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FedEx.

Q

What sector and industry does FedEx (FDX) operate in?

A

FedEx is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.