MDU Resources Group Inc operates in five business segments, which includes: Electric segment, which generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas in those states, as well as in Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington; The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States; The construction materials and contracting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel); produces and sells asphalt mix, and supplies ready-mixed concrete; and The construction services segment.