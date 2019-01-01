|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.420
|-0.1300
|REV
|1.550B
|1.443B
|-107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MDU Resources Gr’s space includes: Ameren (NYSE:AEE), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS).
The latest price target for MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) was reported by B of A Securities on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting MDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.25% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) is $26.04 last updated Today at 3:30:32 PM.
The next MDU Resources Gr (MDU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
MDU Resources Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MDU Resources Gr.
MDU Resources Gr is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.