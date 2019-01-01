QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Boston Properties owns over 180 properties consisting of approximately 47 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, and the Washington, D.C., region, along with a newly established presence in Los Angeles. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.550
REV726.720M731.063M4.343M

Boston Properties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boston Properties (BXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boston Properties's (BXP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boston Properties (BXP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) was reported by BMO Capital on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting BXP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.50% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boston Properties (BXP)?

A

The stock price for Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is $121.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boston Properties (BXP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) reporting earnings?

A

Boston Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Boston Properties (BXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boston Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Boston Properties (BXP) operate in?

A

Boston Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.