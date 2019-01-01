|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.610
|5.180
|1.5700
|REV
|2.200B
|2.376B
|176.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brighthouse Financial’s space includes: Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI), Aegon (NYSE:AEG) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL).
The latest price target for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting BHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.54% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) is $53.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.