Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/661.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.08 - 62.33
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.54
Shares
77.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Brighthouse Financial Inc is a United States-based provider of annuity products and life insurance through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with distribution partners. Its segments are Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Annuities segment which includes variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities. The life segment includes variable, term, universal and whole life policies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6105.180 1.5700
REV2.200B2.376B176.000M

Brighthouse Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brighthouse Financial (BHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brighthouse Financial's (BHF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brighthouse Financial (BHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting BHF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.54% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)?

A

The stock price for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) is $53.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brighthouse Financial (BHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brighthouse Financial.

Q

When is Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) reporting earnings?

A

Brighthouse Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Brighthouse Financial (BHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brighthouse Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Brighthouse Financial (BHF) operate in?

A

Brighthouse Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.