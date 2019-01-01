Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide a high level of income. The secondary investment objective of the fund is to seek capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of common stocks of companies located in several different countries throughout the world, including the United States, and it also utilizes an integrated derivatives strategy.