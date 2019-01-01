QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Northfield Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Northfield Bank. Its subsidiary provides banking services to individuals and corporate customers in Richmond and Kings Counties in New York, and Hunterdon, Mercer, Union and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. The bank attracts deposits and offers credit and other banking services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.340 0.0300
REV38.280M38.369M89.000K

Northfield Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northfield Bancorp's (NFBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) was reported by DA Davidson on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting NFBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)?

A

The stock price for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) is $15.01 last updated Today at 6:46:44 PM.

Q

Does Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) reporting earnings?

A

Northfield Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northfield Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) operate in?

A

Northfield Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.