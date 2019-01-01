|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.310
|0.340
|0.0300
|REV
|38.280M
|38.369M
|89.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Northfield Bancorp’s space includes: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC), Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD).
The latest price target for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) was reported by DA Davidson on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting NFBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) is $15.01 last updated Today at 6:46:44 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Northfield Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Northfield Bancorp.
Northfield Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.