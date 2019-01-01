QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2020, Range's proved reserves totaled 17.2 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 70% of production.

Range Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Range Resources (RRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Range Resources's (RRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Range Resources (RRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) was reported by JP Morgan on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting RRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.60% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Range Resources (RRC)?

A

The stock price for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) is $23.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Range Resources (RRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2019.

Q

When is Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reporting earnings?

A

Range Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Range Resources (RRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Range Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Range Resources (RRC) operate in?

A

Range Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.