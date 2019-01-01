|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.920
|0.0100
|REV
|4.100B
|4.089B
|-11.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DXC Technology’s space includes: Wipro (NYSE:WIT), The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT), Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS), Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN).
The latest price target for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) was reported by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting DXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is $34.61 last updated Today at 8:05:11 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2020.
DXC Technology’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DXC Technology.
DXC Technology is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.