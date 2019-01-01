QQQ
Range
34.62 - 35.54
Vol / Avg.
883.4K/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.2 - 44.18
Mkt Cap
8.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.34
P/E
-
EPS
0.39
Shares
244.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
DXC Technology Co is a vendor-independent IT services provider that started trading in April 2017. DXC was created via the amalgamation of Computer Sciences Corporation, or CSC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Services business. The combined company has enviable global scale, with annual revenue of around $20 billion, over 130,000 employees, operations across 70 countries, and broad industry exposure. In addition, the firm has roughly 6,000 clients, of which over 200 are within the Fortune 500.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.920 0.0100
REV4.100B4.089B-11.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DXC Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DXC Technology (DXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DXC Technology's (DXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DXC Technology (DXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) was reported by MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting DXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DXC Technology (DXC)?

A

The stock price for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is $34.61 last updated Today at 8:05:11 PM.

Q

Does DXC Technology (DXC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 24, 2020.

Q

When is DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) reporting earnings?

A

DXC Technology’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 2, 2022.

Q

Is DXC Technology (DXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DXC Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does DXC Technology (DXC) operate in?

A

DXC Technology is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.