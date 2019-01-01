QQQ
Range
32.05 - 33.92
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.6/1.83%
52 Wk
14.63 - 35.32
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.86
P/E
-
EPS
1.09
Shares
154.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 699 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 167.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, at a ratio of 63% oil and natural gas liquids and 37% natural gas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.400 -0.0800
REV621.000M738.953M117.953M

see more
Murphy Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Murphy Oil (MUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Murphy Oil's (MUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Murphy Oil (MUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) was reported by Mizuho on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.11% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Murphy Oil (MUR)?

A

The stock price for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) is $32.53 last updated Today at 5:51:43 PM.

Q

Does Murphy Oil (MUR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) reporting earnings?

A

Murphy Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Murphy Oil (MUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Murphy Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Murphy Oil (MUR) operate in?

A

Murphy Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.