|0.480
|0.400
|-0.0800
|REV
|621.000M
|738.953M
|117.953M
You can purchase shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Murphy Oil’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) was reported by Mizuho on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.11% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) is $32.53 last updated Today at 5:51:43 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Murphy Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Murphy Oil.
Murphy Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.