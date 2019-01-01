Old Dominion Freight Line is the fourth- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.