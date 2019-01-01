QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
277.58 - 295.4
Vol / Avg.
826K/886.9K
Div / Yield
1.2/0.42%
52 Wk
207.02 - 373.58
Mkt Cap
33.9B
Payout Ratio
9
Open
279.59
P/E
31.78
EPS
2.43
Shares
115M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 30 minutes ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 2:10PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 6:29AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Old Dominion Freight Line is the fourth- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2602.410 0.1500
REV1.380B1.410B30.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Old Dominion Freight Line Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Old Dominion Freight Line's (ODFL) competitors?

A

Other companies in Old Dominion Freight Line’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).

Q

What is the target price for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 335.00 expecting ODFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.69% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)?

A

The stock price for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) is $294.65 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reporting earnings?

A

Old Dominion Freight Line’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Q

What sector and industry does Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) operate in?

A

Old Dominion Freight Line is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.