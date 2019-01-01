QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Otter Tail Corp is a U.S. energy company that primarily operates in the electric (produces and sells electricity), manufacturing (fabricates metal components), and plastics segments (pipes for water uses). The company primarily conducts its operations and acquires the majority of its revenue in the U.S. in the states of Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota, but also generates some revenue from its operations in Mexico, Canada, and Panama. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Electric segment and from commercial customers, although it generates revenue from residential and industrial customers, as well.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0701.230 0.1600
REV322.240M333.233M10.993M

Analyst Ratings

Otter Tail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otter Tail (OTTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otter Tail's (OTTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Otter Tail (OTTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting OTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Otter Tail (OTTR)?

A

The stock price for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) is $61.12 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Otter Tail (OTTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) reporting earnings?

A

Otter Tail’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Otter Tail (OTTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otter Tail.

Q

What sector and industry does Otter Tail (OTTR) operate in?

A

Otter Tail is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.