|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.070
|1.230
|0.1600
|REV
|322.240M
|333.233M
|10.993M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Otter Tail’s space includes: Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP).
The latest price target for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting OTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.80% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Otter Tail (NASDAQ: OTTR) is $61.12 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Otter Tail’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Otter Tail.
Otter Tail is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.