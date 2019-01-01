Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. In October 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Blattner, a provider of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to customers in the renewable energy industry.