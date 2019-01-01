QQQ
Range
97 - 109.5
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.28/0.28%
52 Wk
74.84 - 124.69
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
6.3
Open
98
P/E
25.81
EPS
1.25
Shares
142.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two reportable segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. In October 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Blattner, a provider of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to customers in the renewable energy industry.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.540 0.1300
REV3.650B3.924B274.000M

Quanta Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanta Services (PWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Quanta Services's (PWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Quanta Services (PWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 144.00 expecting PWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.47% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanta Services (PWR)?

A

The stock price for Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) is $108.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quanta Services (PWR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) reporting earnings?

A

Quanta Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Quanta Services (PWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanta Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanta Services (PWR) operate in?

A

Quanta Services is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.