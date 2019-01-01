|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.350
|4.260
|1.9100
|REV
|1.580B
|1.782B
|202.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Boise Cascade’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES).
The latest price target for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting BCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.76% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) is $81.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Boise Cascade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Boise Cascade.
Boise Cascade is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.