Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two segments namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. Wood Products segment manufactures EWP, consisting of laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in wholesale of building materials. It distributes products such as plywood, OSB, and lumber items such as siding, doors, metal products, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Building Material Distribution segment.