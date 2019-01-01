QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two segments namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. Wood Products segment manufactures EWP, consisting of laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in wholesale of building materials. It distributes products such as plywood, OSB, and lumber items such as siding, doors, metal products, and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Building Material Distribution segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3504.260 1.9100
REV1.580B1.782B202.000M

Analyst Ratings

Boise Cascade Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boise Cascade (BCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boise Cascade's (BCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boise Cascade (BCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting BCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.76% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boise Cascade (BCC)?

A

The stock price for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) is $81.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boise Cascade (BCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) reporting earnings?

A

Boise Cascade’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Boise Cascade (BCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boise Cascade.

Q

What sector and industry does Boise Cascade (BCC) operate in?

A

Boise Cascade is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.