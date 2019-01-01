TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment. TFI International derives the majority of revenue domestically, followed by the United States.