|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.210
|1.570
|0.3600
|REV
|2.020B
|2.141B
|121.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for TFI International.
The latest price target for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting TFII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.73% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) is $101.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TFI International.
TFI International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TFI International.
TFI International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.