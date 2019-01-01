QQQ
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads. The truckload segment transports goods by flatbed trucks, containers, or a more specialised service. The company provides general logistics services through the logistics segment. TFI International derives the majority of revenue domestically, followed by the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.570 0.3600
REV2.020B2.141B121.000M

Analyst Ratings

TFI International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TFI International (TFII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TFI International (NYSE: TFII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TFI International's (TFII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TFI International.

Q

What is the target price for TFI International (TFII) stock?

A

The latest price target for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 135.00 expecting TFII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.73% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TFI International (TFII)?

A

The stock price for TFI International (NYSE: TFII) is $101.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TFI International (TFII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TFI International.

Q

When is TFI International (NYSE:TFII) reporting earnings?

A

TFI International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is TFI International (TFII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TFI International.

Q

What sector and industry does TFI International (TFII) operate in?

A

TFI International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.