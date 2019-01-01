QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, and electric water heaters. Supplementary products include water heating equipment, condensing and noncondensing boilers, and water system tanks. The company's two operating segments are by geographic region: North America (majority of total revenue) and the Rest of the World. A material portion of sales in North America derive from replacing existing products, and the company utilizes a wholesale distribution channel and multiple selling locations. The Rest of the World segment sells primarily to Asian countries and operates sales offices to expand distribution and market its product portfolio.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7700.870 0.1000
REV962.350M995.500M33.150M

A.O. Smith Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A.O. Smith (AOS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A.O. Smith's (AOS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for A.O. Smith (AOS) stock?

A

The latest price target for A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) was reported by Baird on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting AOS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for A.O. Smith (AOS)?

A

The stock price for A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) is $69.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A.O. Smith (AOS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) reporting earnings?

A

A.O. Smith’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is A.O. Smith (AOS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A.O. Smith.

Q

What sector and industry does A.O. Smith (AOS) operate in?

A

A.O. Smith is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.