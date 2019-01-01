QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5503.490 0.9400
REV13.610B16.683B3.073B

Analyst Ratings

Bunge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bunge (BG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bunge (NYSE: BG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bunge's (BG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bunge (BG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bunge (NYSE: BG) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting BG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.04% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bunge (BG)?

A

The stock price for Bunge (NYSE: BG) is $99.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bunge (BG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Bunge (NYSE:BG) reporting earnings?

A

Bunge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bunge (BG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bunge.

Q

What sector and industry does Bunge (BG) operate in?

A

Bunge is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.