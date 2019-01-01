|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.550
|3.490
|0.9400
|REV
|13.610B
|16.683B
|3.073B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bunge (NYSE: BG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bunge’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).
The latest price target for Bunge (NYSE: BG) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting BG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.04% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bunge (NYSE: BG) is $99.14 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Bunge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bunge.
Bunge is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.