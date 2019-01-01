QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
1/6.42%
52 Wk
11.21 - 47.65
Mkt Cap
347.4M
Payout Ratio
14.75
Open
-
P/E
3.38
EPS
1.11
Shares
22.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 3:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 1:04PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Big 5 Sporting Goods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Big 5 Sporting Goods's (BGFV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 1, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BGFV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -67.89% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)?

A

The stock price for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) is $15.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reporting earnings?

A

Big 5 Sporting Goods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Q

What sector and industry does Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) operate in?

A

Big 5 Sporting Goods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.