Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.