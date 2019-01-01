QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.01 - 12.48
Vol / Avg.
1M/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.64 - 19.46
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.32
P/E
14.39
EPS
0.28
Shares
155.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 2:55PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 7:43AM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
O-I Glass Inc is the world's largest manufacturer of glass bottles--70% of its revenue comes from outside the United States. O-I has a market- leading position in key markets like Europe, North America, and Brazil, among others. Beer is the primary end market for O-I's glass bottles, which are also used for wine, soda, spirits, condiments, and food. In the coming years, O-I is looking to maintain or expand its dominant positions in Europe, North America, and South America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.360 0.0300
REV1.520B1.588B68.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

O-I Glass Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy O-I Glass (OI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are O-I Glass's (OI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for O-I Glass (OI) stock?

A

The latest price target for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) was reported by RBC Capital on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting OI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.72% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for O-I Glass (OI)?

A

The stock price for O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) is $12.425 last updated Today at 8:59:56 PM.

Q

Does O-I Glass (OI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2020.

Q

When is O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) reporting earnings?

A

O-I Glass’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is O-I Glass (OI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for O-I Glass.

Q

What sector and industry does O-I Glass (OI) operate in?

A

O-I Glass is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NYSE.