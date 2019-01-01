QQQ
Range
19.05 - 20.13
Vol / Avg.
26.8K/30.9K
Div / Yield
1.26/6.36%
52 Wk
17.5 - 22.16
Mkt Cap
380.8M
Payout Ratio
19.32
Open
19.83
P/E
3.19
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 4:38PM
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The firm invests in various sectors such as financial, healthcare, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, energy, industrial, real estate, and others.

First Trust Enhanced Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Trust Enhanced (FFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Trust Enhanced's (FFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Enhanced.

Q

What is the target price for First Trust Enhanced (FFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Trust Enhanced

Q

Current Stock Price for First Trust Enhanced (FFA)?

A

The stock price for First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) is $19.055 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Trust Enhanced (FFA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) reporting earnings?

A

First Trust Enhanced does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Trust Enhanced (FFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Enhanced.

Q

What sector and industry does First Trust Enhanced (FFA) operate in?

A

First Trust Enhanced is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.