QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
96.27 - 97.08
Vol / Avg.
29.2K/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.72/2.84%
52 Wk
63.07 - 102.09
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
32.57
Open
96.08
P/E
11.46
EPS
1.69
Shares
131.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:26AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:50AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.660 0.0800
REV734.000M750.000M16.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Comerica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comerica (CMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comerica's (CMA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comerica (CMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comerica (NYSE: CMA) was reported by Compass Point on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comerica (CMA)?

A

The stock price for Comerica (NYSE: CMA) is $96.42 last updated Today at 2:58:56 PM.

Q

Does Comerica (CMA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Comerica (NYSE:CMA) reporting earnings?

A

Comerica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Comerica (CMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comerica.

Q

What sector and industry does Comerica (CMA) operate in?

A

Comerica is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.