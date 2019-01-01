|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
|1.660
|0.0800
|REV
|734.000M
|750.000M
|16.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Comerica’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Comerica (NYSE: CMA) was reported by Compass Point on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Comerica (NYSE: CMA) is $96.42 last updated Today at 2:58:56 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Comerica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Comerica.
Comerica is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.