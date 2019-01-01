QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. Prudential is the second- largest life insurance company in the U.S.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3603.180 0.8200
REV14.020B13.744B-276.000M

Analyst Ratings

Prudential Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prudential Financial (PRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prudential Financial's (PRU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prudential Financial (PRU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 123.00 expecting PRU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.89% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prudential Financial (PRU)?

A

The stock price for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is $108.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prudential Financial (PRU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) reporting earnings?

A

Prudential Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Prudential Financial (PRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prudential Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Prudential Financial (PRU) operate in?

A

Prudential Financial is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.