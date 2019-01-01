QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
99.63 - 100.71
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/275.5K
Div / Yield
1.88/1.87%
52 Wk
82.89 - 108.67
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
25.83
Open
100.2
P/E
15.07
EPS
1.23
Shares
58.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, and aerospace components. The firm's business is organized into three segments: process flow technologies, payment & merchandising technologies, and aerospace & electronics. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 11,000 employees and operates in 32 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.2 billion in revenue and $501 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.250 0.1200
REV745.860M770.500M24.640M

Analyst Ratings

Crane Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crane (CR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crane (NYSE: CR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crane's (CR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crane (CR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crane (NYSE: CR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 116.00 expecting CR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.80% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crane (CR)?

A

The stock price for Crane (NYSE: CR) is $100.17 last updated Today at 4:13:21 PM.

Q

Does Crane (CR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Crane (CR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Crane (NYSE:CR) reporting earnings?

A

Crane’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Crane (CR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crane.

Q

What sector and industry does Crane (CR) operate in?

A

Crane is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.