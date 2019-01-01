Crane Co. is a diversified industrial firm, manufacturing a broad range of products, including valves, vending equipment, payment acceptance equipment, and aerospace components. The firm's business is organized into three segments: process flow technologies, payment & merchandising technologies, and aerospace & electronics. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Crane has approximately 11,000 employees and operates in 32 countries. Crane generated approximately $3.2 billion in revenue and $501 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.