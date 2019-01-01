|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.130
|1.250
|0.1200
|REV
|745.860M
|770.500M
|24.640M
You can purchase shares of Crane (NYSE: CR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Crane’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Crane (NYSE: CR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 116.00 expecting CR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.80% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Crane (NYSE: CR) is $100.17 last updated Today at 4:13:21 PM.
The next Crane (CR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Crane’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Crane.
Crane is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.