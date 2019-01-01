|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.220
|0.930
|-0.2900
|REV
|2.240B
|2.673B
|433.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of UGI (NYSE: UGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in UGI’s space includes: South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI), Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN), Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).
The latest price target for UGI (NYSE: UGI) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting UGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for UGI (NYSE: UGI) is $37.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next UGI (UGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
UGI’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for UGI.
UGI is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.