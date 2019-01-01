QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/1.4M
Div / Yield
1.38/3.69%
52 Wk
36.57 - 48.55
Mkt Cap
7.8B
Payout Ratio
27.19
Open
-
P/E
7.44
EPS
-0.46
Shares
209.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:59AM
load more
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Gas Utilities
UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. Its segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business. The UGI International segment consists of LPG distribution businesses. The Midstream & Marketing segment consists of energy-related businesses. The UGI Utilities segment consists of the regulated natural gas and electric distribution.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2200.930 -0.2900
REV2.240B2.673B433.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UGI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UGI (UGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UGI (NYSE: UGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UGI's (UGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UGI (UGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for UGI (NYSE: UGI) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting UGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UGI (UGI)?

A

The stock price for UGI (NYSE: UGI) is $37.365 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UGI (UGI) pay a dividend?

A

The next UGI (UGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is UGI (NYSE:UGI) reporting earnings?

A

UGI’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is UGI (UGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UGI.

Q

What sector and industry does UGI (UGI) operate in?

A

UGI is in the Utilities sector and Gas Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.