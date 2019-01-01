|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.310
|0.1300
|REV
|2.060B
|2.224B
|164.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CommScope Hldg Co’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting COMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.29% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) is $10.065 last updated Today at 3:50:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CommScope Hldg Co.
CommScope Hldg Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CommScope Hldg Co.
CommScope Hldg Co is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.