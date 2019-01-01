CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.