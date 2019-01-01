QQQ
Range
10.08 - 10.3
Vol / Avg.
746K/4.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.43 - 22.18
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.18
P/E
-
EPS
-0.68
Shares
204.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.310 0.1300
REV2.060B2.224B164.000M

CommScope Hldg Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CommScope Hldg Co (COMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CommScope Hldg Co's (COMM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CommScope Hldg Co (COMM) stock?

A

The latest price target for CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting COMM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.29% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CommScope Hldg Co (COMM)?

A

The stock price for CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) is $10.065 last updated Today at 3:50:11 PM.

Q

Does CommScope Hldg Co (COMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CommScope Hldg Co.

Q

When is CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) reporting earnings?

A

CommScope Hldg Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is CommScope Hldg Co (COMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CommScope Hldg Co.

Q

What sector and industry does CommScope Hldg Co (COMM) operate in?

A

CommScope Hldg Co is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.