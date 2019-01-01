LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

LandBridge Stock (NYSE: LB) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$29.67
|Close
|$30.13
|Volume / Avg.
|225.47K / 626.20K
|Day Range
|29.46 - 30.54
|52 Wk Range
|18.75 - 32.91
|Market Cap
|$491.56M
|P/E Ratio
|29.71
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NYSE
|RSI
66
|Short Interest
3.06%
|Days to Cover
|1
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LandBridge’s space includes: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM), MV Oil (NYSE:MVO), Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO).
LandBridge has a consensus price target of $38.88.
The stock price for LandBridge (NYSE: LB) is $30.13 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT.
A quarterly cash dividend of 0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2021.
LandBridge’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for LandBridge.
LandBridge is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.