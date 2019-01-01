LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Comments

LandBridge

LBNYSE
$30.13
0.581.96%
At Close: -
$28.21
-1.92-6.37%
After Hours: Jul 24, 9:13 AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Q2 2024 Earnings in 11 days from now on Wed Aug 7th, after the market close

LandBridge (LB) Forecast

Open$29.67
Close$30.13
Volume / Avg.225.47K / 626.20K
Day Range29.46 - 30.54
52 Wk Range18.75 - 32.91
Market Cap$491.56M
P/E Ratio29.71
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNYSE
66
3.06%
Days to Cover1

About Landbridge Company LLC.
Sector
Energy
Industry
Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural g...
FAQ

Q

How do I buy LandBridge (LB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are LandBridge (LB) competitors?

A

Other companies in LandBridge’s space includes: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM), MV Oil (NYSE:MVO), Berry Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO).

Q

What is the target price for LandBridge (LB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LandBridge.

Q

What is the forecast for LandBridge (LB) stock?

A

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $38.88.

Q

Current stock price for LandBridge (LB)?

A

The stock price for LandBridge (NYSE: LB) is $30.13 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does LandBridge (LB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of 0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2021.

Q

When is LandBridge (NYSE:LB) reporting earnings?

A

LandBridge’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Q

Is LandBridge (LB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LandBridge.

Q

What sector and industry does LandBridge (LB) operate in?

A

LandBridge is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

