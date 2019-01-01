QQQ
Home BancShares is a bank holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank. The bank provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking, as well as related financial services, to a diverse customer base. Its customer base includes businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company's loan portfolio, while diversified, is typically between half and two thirds in commercial real estate loans. The company's strategy emphasizes growth, both through strategic acquisitions and organically within its existing markets. The bank also emphasizes attracting experienced bankers, strong credit quality, and a solid balance sheet. The bank's main source of net revenue is net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.450 0.0300
REV167.840M170.984M3.144M

Home BancShares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home BancShares (HOMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home BancShares's (HOMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Home BancShares (HOMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting HOMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Home BancShares (HOMB)?

A

The stock price for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) is $22.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home BancShares (HOMB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) reporting earnings?

A

Home BancShares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Home BancShares (HOMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home BancShares.

Q

What sector and industry does Home BancShares (HOMB) operate in?

A

Home BancShares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.