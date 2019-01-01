|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.450
|0.0300
|REV
|167.840M
|170.984M
|3.144M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Home BancShares’s space includes: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC).
The latest price target for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting HOMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Home BancShares (NYSE: HOMB) is $22.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Home BancShares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Home BancShares.
Home BancShares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.