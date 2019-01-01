Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the JLTV in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments—access equipment (42% of revenue), defense (32%), fire & emergency (15%), commercial (12%)—and it generated $7.9 billion in revenue in 2021.