|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.090
|-0.4000
|REV
|1.680B
|1.792B
|111.700M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oshkosh’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 124.00 expecting OSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.74% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) is $105.32 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Oshkosh’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oshkosh.
Oshkosh is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.