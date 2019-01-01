QQQ
Range
101.81 - 105.58
Vol / Avg.
580.6K/567.4K
Div / Yield
1.48/1.41%
52 Wk
95.79 - 137.47
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
23.01
Open
103.31
P/E
17.82
EPS
0.09
Shares
66.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the JLTV in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments—access equipment (42% of revenue), defense (32%), fire & emergency (15%), commercial (12%)—and it generated $7.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.090 -0.4000
REV1.680B1.792B111.700M

Oshkosh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oshkosh (OSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oshkosh's (OSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oshkosh (OSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 124.00 expecting OSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.74% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oshkosh (OSK)?

A

The stock price for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) is $105.32 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Oshkosh (OSK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) reporting earnings?

A

Oshkosh’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Oshkosh (OSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oshkosh.

Q

What sector and industry does Oshkosh (OSK) operate in?

A

Oshkosh is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.