|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.910
|4.460
|0.5500
|REV
|3.720B
|3.825B
|105.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Parker Hannifin’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was reported by Mizuho on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting PH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.33% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) is $289.11 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Parker Hannifin’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Parker Hannifin.
Parker Hannifin is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.