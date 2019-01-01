QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 15,500 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

Q3 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 3.9104 4.460 0.5500
REV 3.720B 3.825B 105.000M

Parker Hannifin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parker Hannifin (PH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parker Hannifin's (PH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Parker Hannifin (PH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was reported by Mizuho on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting PH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.33% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Parker Hannifin (PH)?

A

The stock price for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) is $289.11 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Parker Hannifin (PH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) reporting earnings?

A

Parker Hannifin’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Parker Hannifin (PH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parker Hannifin.

Q

What sector and industry does Parker Hannifin (PH) operate in?

A

Parker Hannifin is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.