Range
68.05 - 70.51
Vol / Avg.
80.7K/92K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.24 - 80.93
Mkt Cap
778.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
69.85
P/E
3.72
EPS
2.79
Shares
11.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a precious metal trading company. It is principally engaged in the wholesale of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products in the form of bars, wafers, coins, and grains. The company's operating segment includes Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending and Direct Sales. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment comprises of a business unit such as Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and Mint. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6702.610 0.9400
REV1.870B1.946B76.000M

A-Mark Precious Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A-Mark Precious Metals's (AMRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) was reported by Roth Capital on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting AMRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.46% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)?

A

The stock price for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) is $68.27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) reporting earnings?

A

A-Mark Precious Metals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A-Mark Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) operate in?

A

A-Mark Precious Metals is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.