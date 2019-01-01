A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a precious metal trading company. It is principally engaged in the wholesale of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products in the form of bars, wafers, coins, and grains. The company's operating segment includes Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending and Direct Sales. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment comprises of a business unit such as Industrial, Coin and Bar, Trading and Finance, Storage, Logistics, and Mint. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.