|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|226.140M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CubeSmart’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) was reported by Truist Securities on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting CUBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is $48.765 last updated Today at 5:08:34 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
CubeSmart’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CubeSmart.
CubeSmart is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.