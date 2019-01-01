QQQ
Range
48.39 - 49.22
Vol / Avg.
482.8K/1.9M
Div / Yield
1.72/3.59%
52 Wk
34.96 - 57.34
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
123.64
Open
48.64
P/E
43.58
EPS
0.43
Shares
218.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. CubeSmart derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.240

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV226.140M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CubeSmart Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CubeSmart (CUBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CubeSmart's (CUBE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CubeSmart (CUBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) was reported by Truist Securities on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting CUBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.89% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CubeSmart (CUBE)?

A

The stock price for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is $48.765 last updated Today at 5:08:34 PM.

Q

Does CubeSmart (CUBE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reporting earnings?

A

CubeSmart’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CubeSmart (CUBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CubeSmart.

Q

What sector and industry does CubeSmart (CUBE) operate in?

A

CubeSmart is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.