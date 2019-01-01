QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Ryder System Inc is a provider of supply chain and fleet management solutions in the United States. The company offers fleet leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rental, dedicated transportation, transportation management, freight brokerage, supply-chain optimization, warehouse and distribution, and small-business solutions. Ryder serves the automotive, consumer packaged goods, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, metals, retail, technology and electronics, and transportation and logistics industries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4703.520 1.0500
REV2.480B2.600B120.000M

Ryder System Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryder System (R) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryder System (NYSE: R) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryder System's (R) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ryder System (R) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ryder System (NYSE: R) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting R to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.29% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryder System (R)?

A

The stock price for Ryder System (NYSE: R) is $75.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryder System (R) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Ryder System (NYSE:R) reporting earnings?

A

Ryder System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ryder System (R) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryder System.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryder System (R) operate in?

A

Ryder System is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.