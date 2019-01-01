|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.470
|3.520
|1.0500
|REV
|2.480B
|2.600B
|120.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ryder System (NYSE: R) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ryder System’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Ryder System (NYSE: R) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting R to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.29% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ryder System (NYSE: R) is $75.67 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Ryder System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ryder System.
Ryder System is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.