Range
3.7 - 3.84
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/10.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.52 - 8.8
Mkt Cap
21.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.84
P/E
11.24
EPS
0
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Eltek Ltd is engaged in the technology business sector. The company manufactures and supply technologically advanced custom made circuitry solutions for use in electronic products. It provides specialized services and is a solution provider in the printed circuit board business. The company also design and develop innovative manufacturing solutions pursuant to the requirements of original equipment manufacturers. Geographically, the company offers its products and services in Israel, Europe, Netherlands, India, North America and other countries, of which key revenue is generated in Israel.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Eltek Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eltek (ELTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eltek's (ELTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eltek.

Q

What is the target price for Eltek (ELTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eltek

Q

Current Stock Price for Eltek (ELTK)?

A

The stock price for Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is $3.7 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Eltek (ELTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eltek.

Q

When is Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) reporting earnings?

A

Eltek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Eltek (ELTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eltek.

Q

What sector and industry does Eltek (ELTK) operate in?

A

Eltek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.