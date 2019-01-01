|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eltek.
There is no analysis for Eltek
The stock price for Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is $3.7 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eltek.
Eltek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eltek.
Eltek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.