|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.710
|-0.0400
|REV
|27.100M
|26.950M
|-150.000K
You can purchase shares of West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in West Bancorp’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE).
The latest price target for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting WTBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) is $29.33 last updated Today at 4:08:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
West Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for West Bancorp.
West Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.