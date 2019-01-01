QQQ
Range
29.02 - 29.47
Vol / Avg.
2.6K/25.1K
Div / Yield
1/3.48%
52 Wk
22.68 - 34.5
Mkt Cap
485.6M
Payout Ratio
31.76
Open
29.02
P/E
9.72
EPS
0.72
Shares
16.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
West Bancorp Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing banking services to various customers. It provides credit services like commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The bank also focuses on providing deposit services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit, and internet services to the customers. The bank receives maximum revenue in the form of interest income and from the sale of loans. The bank operates only in the United States of America region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.710 -0.0400
REV27.100M26.950M-150.000K

West Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West Bancorp (WTBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are West Bancorp's (WTBA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for West Bancorp (WTBA) stock?

A

The latest price target for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting WTBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for West Bancorp (WTBA)?

A

The stock price for West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) is $29.33 last updated Today at 4:08:08 PM.

Q

Does West Bancorp (WTBA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) reporting earnings?

A

West Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is West Bancorp (WTBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does West Bancorp (WTBA) operate in?

A

West Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.