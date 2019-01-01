West Bancorp Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing banking services to various customers. It provides credit services like commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The bank also focuses on providing deposit services, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit, and internet services to the customers. The bank receives maximum revenue in the form of interest income and from the sale of loans. The bank operates only in the United States of America region.