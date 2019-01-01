QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
With 1,897 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2020), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (26% of fiscal 2020 sales), food and beverage (20%), home furnishings and décor (20%), hardlines (18%), and apparel and accessories (16%). Most of Target's stores are large, averaging nearly 130,000 square feet. The company has a significant e-commerce presence, deriving around 18% of sales from the channel (up from about 9% in fiscal 2019, before the pandemic). In addition to its namesake stores, Target owns Shipt, an online same-day delivery platform. After it exited Canada in 2015, virtually all of Target's revenue is generated from the United States.

Target Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Target (TGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Target's (TGT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Target (TGT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Target (NYSE: TGT) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 278.00 expecting TGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.21% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Target (TGT)?

A

The stock price for Target (NYSE: TGT) is $191.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Target (TGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Target (NYSE:TGT) reporting earnings?

A

Target’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Target (TGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Target.

Q

What sector and industry does Target (TGT) operate in?

A

Target is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.