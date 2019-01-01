|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.860
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|31.410B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Target’s space includes: Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
The latest price target for Target (NYSE: TGT) was reported by RBC Capital on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 278.00 expecting TGT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.21% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Target (NYSE: TGT) is $191.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Target’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Target.
Target is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.