QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
35.2K/19.8M
Div / Yield
1.76/2.86%
52 Wk
48.97 - 62.82
Mkt Cap
267.1B
Payout Ratio
74.67
Open
-
P/E
27.37
EPS
0.56
Shares
4.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 12, 2022, 2:48PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 3:21PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company's unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.450 0.0400
REV8.960B9.464B504.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coca-Cola Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola (KO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola's (KO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola (KO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting KO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.63% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola (KO)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is $61.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola (KO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Coca-Cola (KO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Coca-Cola (KO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola (KO) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.