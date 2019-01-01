QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0502.140 0.0900
REV4.490B4.068B-422.000M

Analyst Ratings

Stanley Black & Decker Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stanley Black & Decker's (SWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 195.00 expecting SWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.71% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)?

A

The stock price for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is $156.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) reporting earnings?

A

Stanley Black & Decker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

What sector and industry does Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) operate in?

A

Stanley Black & Decker is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.