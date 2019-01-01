|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.050
|2.140
|0.0900
|REV
|4.490B
|4.068B
|-422.000M
You can purchase shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stanley Black & Decker’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).
The latest price target for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 195.00 expecting SWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.71% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is $156.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.
Stanley Black & Decker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.