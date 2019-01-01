QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/579.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
53.73 - 134.5
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.02
EPS
2.34
Shares
29.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1902.230 0.0400
REV483.100M485.904M2.804M

Boot Barn Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boot Barn Holdings's (BOOT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) was reported by Seaport Global on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BOOT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT)?

A

The stock price for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) is $79.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boot Barn Holdings.

Q

When is Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) reporting earnings?

A

Boot Barn Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boot Barn Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) operate in?

A

Boot Barn Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.