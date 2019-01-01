QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1M
Div / Yield
1.04/1.64%
52 Wk
40.61 - 74.37
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
6.68
Open
-
P/E
4.07
EPS
5.53
Shares
198.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Steel Dynamics operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 13 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company manufactures steel products that primarily serve the construction, automotive, manufacturing, and transportation end markets. It also processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals and operates a steel fabrication business that manufactures products for the nonresidential construction industry.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.6405.780 0.1400
REV5.310B5.311B1.000M

Analyst Ratings

Steel Dynamics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steel Dynamics (STLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steel Dynamics's (STLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Steel Dynamics (STLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting STLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.46% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Steel Dynamics (STLD)?

A

The stock price for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) is $63.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steel Dynamics (STLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) reporting earnings?

A

Steel Dynamics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steel Dynamics.

Q

What sector and industry does Steel Dynamics (STLD) operate in?

A

Steel Dynamics is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.