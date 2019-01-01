|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|5.640
|5.780
|0.1400
|REV
|5.310B
|5.311B
|1.000M
You can purchase shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Steel Dynamics’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting STLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.46% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) is $63.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Steel Dynamics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Steel Dynamics.
Steel Dynamics is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.