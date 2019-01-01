|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.790
|3.170
|0.3800
|REV
|6.710B
|7.053B
|343.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in D.R. Horton’s space includes: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO), Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and NVR (NYSE:NVR).
The latest price target for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) was reported by Barclays on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting DHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.90% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is $79.67 last updated Today at 6:49:31 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
D.R. Horton’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for D.R. Horton.
D.R. Horton is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.