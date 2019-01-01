QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 98 markets across 31 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7903.170 0.3800
REV6.710B7.053B343.000M

D.R. Horton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy D.R. Horton (DHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are D.R. Horton's (DHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for D.R. Horton (DHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) was reported by Barclays on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting DHI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 56.90% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for D.R. Horton (DHI)?

A

The stock price for D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is $79.67 last updated Today at 6:49:31 PM.

Q

Does D.R. Horton (DHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) reporting earnings?

A

D.R. Horton’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is D.R. Horton (DHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for D.R. Horton.

Q

What sector and industry does D.R. Horton (DHI) operate in?

A

D.R. Horton is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.