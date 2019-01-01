QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.48 - 26.72
Vol / Avg.
118.3K/117.4K
Div / Yield
1.95/7.52%
52 Wk
23.95 - 30.25
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
19.09
Open
26.1
P/E
2.76
Shares
73.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting mainly of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of electric utilities, energy equipment and services, food products, health care providers and services, internet software and services, and other areas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EATON VANCE TAX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EATON VANCE TAX (EVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EATON VANCE TAX's (EVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EATON VANCE TAX.

Q

What is the target price for EATON VANCE TAX (EVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EATON VANCE TAX

Q

Current Stock Price for EATON VANCE TAX (EVT)?

A

The stock price for EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) is $25.61 last updated Today at 8:59:35 PM.

Q

Does EATON VANCE TAX (EVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) reporting earnings?

A

EATON VANCE TAX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EATON VANCE TAX (EVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EATON VANCE TAX.

Q

What sector and industry does EATON VANCE TAX (EVT) operate in?

A

EATON VANCE TAX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.