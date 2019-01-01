EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return consisting mainly of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. Its portfolio of investments consists of electric utilities, energy equipment and services, food products, health care providers and services, internet software and services, and other areas.