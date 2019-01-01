QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products. The security segment contains Cisco's firewall and software-defined security products. Services are Cisco's technical support and advanced services offerings. The company's wide array of hardware is complemented with solutions for software-defined networking, analytics, and intent-based networking. In collaboration with Cisco's initiative on growing software and services, its revenue model is focused on increasing subscriptions and recurring sales.

Cisco Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cisco Systems's (CSCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cisco Systems (CSCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting CSCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.38% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cisco Systems (CSCO)?

A

The stock price for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) is $55.755 last updated Today at 4:31:42 PM.

Q

Does Cisco Systems (CSCO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cisco Systems (CSCO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-05.

Q

When is Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) reporting earnings?

A

Cisco Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cisco Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Cisco Systems (CSCO) operate in?

A

Cisco Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.