Range
7.12 - 7.4
Vol / Avg.
293K/123.4K
Div / Yield
0.38/5.36%
52 Wk
7.15 - 8.92
Mkt Cap
361.7M
Payout Ratio
58.18
Open
7.14
P/E
10.85
EPS
0
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. The Fund invests in various sectors such as healthcare, utilities, education, and others.

Analyst Ratings

Putnam Managed Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Putnam Managed Municipal's (PMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Putnam Managed Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Putnam Managed Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM)?

A

The stock price for Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) is $7.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) reporting earnings?

A

Putnam Managed Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Putnam Managed Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) operate in?

A

Putnam Managed Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.