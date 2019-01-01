|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Putnam Managed Municipal.
There is no analysis for Putnam Managed Municipal
The stock price for Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) is $7.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Putnam Managed Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Putnam Managed Municipal.
Putnam Managed Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.