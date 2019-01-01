QQQ
Range
42.05 - 43.19
Vol / Avg.
13.9M/18.1M
Div / Yield
0.3/0.71%
52 Wk
29.45 - 46.2
Mkt Cap
61.8B
Payout Ratio
7.76
Open
42.55
P/E
14.61
EPS
0.76
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Freeport-McMoRan Inc mines more copper than any other publicly traded company in the world. Its assets include the Indonesian Grasberg mining complex, the world's largest copper and gold mine in terms of recoverable reserves. Freeport also has significant mining operations in the Americas.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9200.960 0.0400
REV6.470B6.164B-306.000M

Analyst Ratings

Freeport-McMoRan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.79% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)?

A

The stock price for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is $42.46 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) reporting earnings?

A

Freeport-McMoRan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freeport-McMoRan.

Q

What sector and industry does Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) operate in?

A

Freeport-McMoRan is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.