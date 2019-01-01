|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.920
|0.960
|0.0400
|REV
|6.470B
|6.164B
|-306.000M
You can purchase shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Freeport-McMoRan’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).
The latest price target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting FCX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.79% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is $42.46 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
Freeport-McMoRan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Freeport-McMoRan.
Freeport-McMoRan is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.