QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.4M
Div / Yield
0.48/0.93%
52 Wk
42.31 - 62.29
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
8.54
Open
-
P/E
11.66
EPS
1.53
Shares
166M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 1:28PM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:17PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Knight-Swift Transportation is by far the largest asset-based full-truckload carrier in the United States. About 80% of revenue derives from asset-based truckload shipping operations (including for-hire dry van, refrigerated, and dedicated contract). The remainder stems from truck brokerage and other asset-light logistics services (8%), as well as intermodal (8%), which uses the Class-I railroads for the underlying movement of the firm's shipping containers and also offers drayage services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4301.610 0.1800
REV1.730B1.817B87.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Knight-Swift Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Knight-Swift (KNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Knight-Swift's (KNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Knight-Swift (KNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting KNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.86% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Knight-Swift (KNX)?

A

The stock price for Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) is $51.875 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Knight-Swift (KNX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Knight-Swift (KNX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) reporting earnings?

A

Knight-Swift’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Knight-Swift (KNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Knight-Swift.

Q

What sector and industry does Knight-Swift (KNX) operate in?

A

Knight-Swift is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.