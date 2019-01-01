|Q1 2022
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|0.970
|1.050
|0.0800
|REV
|359.530M
|367.000M
|7.470M
You can purchase shares of SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SLM’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SLM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) is $19.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next SLM (SLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
SLM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SLM.
SLM is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.