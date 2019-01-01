QQQ
Range
18.25 - 19.21
Vol / Avg.
2.9M/2.5M
Div / Yield
0.44/2.30%
52 Wk
14.92 - 21.4
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
5.54
Open
18.25
P/E
5.3
EPS
1.06
Shares
278.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.050 0.0800
REV359.530M367.000M7.470M

Analyst Ratings

SLM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SLM (SLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SLM's (SLM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SLM (SLM) stock?

A

The latest price target for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SLM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.06% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SLM (SLM)?

A

The stock price for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) is $19.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SLM (SLM) pay a dividend?

A

The next SLM (SLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) reporting earnings?

A

SLM’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is SLM (SLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SLM.

Q

What sector and industry does SLM (SLM) operate in?

A

SLM is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.