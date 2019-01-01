QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.94 - 28.29
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.18
EPS
1.34
Shares
107.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 6:22AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Tri Pointe Homes Inc is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company designs and builds single-family homes and condominiums through its portfolio of six regional housing brands. Its largest regional brands include Maracay Homes, which operates in Arizona, and TRI Pointe and Pardee Homes, which operate in California, Nevada, and Colorado. From a geographic perspective, California is TRI Pointe's largest source of revenue, followed by Arizona and Nevada. The company also operates in Texas, Oregon, and Virginia. TRI Pointe completes approximately 4,000 homes annually with an average selling price around $500,000. TRI Pointe also is involved in the sale and development of land.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2501.330 0.0800
REV1.190B1.206B16.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tri Pointe Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tri Pointe Homes's (TPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) was reported by RBC Capital on October 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting TPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.21% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)?

A

The stock price for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) is $21.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2016 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2015.

Q

When is Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) reporting earnings?

A

Tri Pointe Homes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tri Pointe Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) operate in?

A

Tri Pointe Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.