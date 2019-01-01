QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
4.88/2.29%
52 Wk
200.2 - 249.81
Mkt Cap
66.8B
Payout Ratio
55.46
Open
-
P/E
25.09
EPS
1.94
Shares
312.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9001.950 0.0500
REV3.550B3.679B129.000M

Illinois Tool Works Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Illinois Tool Works's (ITW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 210.00 expecting ITW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.58% downside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)?

A

The stock price for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) is $213.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Illinois Tool Works (ITW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Illinois Tool Works (ITW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) reporting earnings?

A

Illinois Tool Works’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Illinois Tool Works (ITW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Illinois Tool Works.

Q

What sector and industry does Illinois Tool Works (ITW) operate in?

A

Illinois Tool Works is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.