Range
64.21 - 66.19
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
4/6.06%
52 Wk
54.92 - 83.29
Mkt Cap
51.1B
Payout Ratio
72.89
Open
64.28
P/E
15.05
EPS
1.08
Shares
773.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Southern Copper Corp is an integrated producer of copper and other minerals and operates the mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico. Its production includes copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. The company operates through the following segments: Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations, and Mexican underground mining operations. Southern Copper generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of copper and the rest from the sale of non-copper products, such as molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold. Its geographical segments are The Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.080
REV2.824B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Southern Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Copper (SCCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Copper's (SCCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southern Copper (SCCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) was reported by HSBC on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.50 expecting SCCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.73% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Copper (SCCO)?

A

The stock price for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) is $66.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Copper (SCCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Copper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Southern Copper (SCCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Copper (SCCO) operate in?

A

Southern Copper is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.